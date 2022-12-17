Hurricane Ian debris

A crew contracted by Charlotte County picks up a load of vegetative debris Tuesday afternoon on Jacqueline Avenue in Englewood East. Haulers have taken away 3 million cubic yards of debris as of this week.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

Charlotte County announces holiday hours for debris drop-off

Charlotte County mini-transfer facilities, storm debris drop-off sites and the Zemel Road Landfill will be closed in observance of Christmas and New Year’s holidays.


