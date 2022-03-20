PUNTA GORDA - Young adults are deciding how to spend federal grant money Charlotte County has received to help homeless youth.
Angela Hogan, CEO of the Gulf Coast Partnership, which facilitates the county's Continuum of Care, recently joined with several dozen agencies to brainstorm with young adults who form the Youth Action Board.
As required by HUD, each applicant for the federal grant has to have a YAB which serves as the decision-making body.
"Everybody on YAB was amazing," Hogan said, praising the young people who "attended in-person meetings on Saturday and Sunday and 20 or so Zoom meetings in the last six months."
She said "it broke my heart" when one of the young adults on the board said, "I am a parentless youth."
"Imagine being an 18 or 19 year old whose parent died, had a substance abuse problem, or some other issue," she said.
The $1,130,108 award will be paid over two years, after which the county can reapply to receive $565,000 for each subsequent year.
The CoC agencies and YAB had just six months to formulate their plan, submitting their plan on March 14.
The YAB decided the money should be allocated three ways, Hogan said.
"They are splitting the money between street outreach; diversion and mentoring by staying connected with a mentor either in person or online; and housing."
So far, some 130 unaccompanied youths ages 18 to 24 have been identified in Charlotte County. These are young adults who have been homeless but reached the legal age of 18 and still have no means of shelter or support.
"Some of the things YAB talked about were, 'I don't know how to do my taxes;' 'I don't know how to drive;' 'I don't have anyone to take me to get my driver's license,' " Hogan said.
Also, while homeless youths are eligible for Medicaid, they don't know how to apply for it, and that is why mentors are needed, she said.
While there might be unaccompanied homeless minors under the age of 18 in the county, they are more difficult to find as they could be living with a friend whose family took them in, Hogan explained.
There is no homeless shelter for youths in Charlotte County, Hogan said. The nearest one, Oasis, run by Lutheran Services, is in Fort Myers.
She said Charlotte County homeless youths "don't want to go to programs in other counties; they want to be near their friends and school."
Once the grant money is released, the real work starts, said Hogan.
The focus will be go do outreach and find those unaccompanied homeless youths and help them to find stable housing, permanent connections, education, employment, and resources for their social and emotional well-being.
In order to provide the necessary services to accomplish the YAB's goals, a variety of agencies will be invited to a "bidders' conference" on April 1 which will be run by the youth board members who will decide which agencies they will choose as partners, Hogan said.
