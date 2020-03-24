Boating is back in Charlotte County.
And hiking, too.
In what may be the shortest ban in local history, the county Tuesday lifted its block on use of county-owned boat ramps hours before the ban was due to start.
The county also announced it will not close all walking trails, which means among other things, that the River Walk remains open on Charlotte Harbor.
The ban had been announced less than 24 hours earlier after boaters flocked to the water over the weekend. Boating was apparently one of the last remaining outdoor activities left to people after beaches, restaurants, state parks, libraries and recreation centers were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The reversal came after county commissioners got into a debate just before adjourning their regular meeting Tuesday morning.
“I thought it was one of the last places we should close,” Commission Chairman Bill Truex said of the boat ramps.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo brought up the issue after hearing from commercial boat captain Mike Slattery. Slattery had asked the board to use the exemption for commercial fisherman.
“The more we can keep people working, the less strain on resources,” Tiseo said.
Gradually, the commissioners came to realize many were uncomfortable with County Administrator Hector Flores’ decision to close boat ramps and county walking trails.
“I didn’t want the boat ramps closed,” said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. “When people are on the boats, they’re just two or three people.”
Bill Truex had participated in the Monday announcement, citing scofflaws who used their boats to congregate in large groups on sandbars or places off the Intracoastal Waterway.
But commissioners never voted on the ban. In voting in a state of emergency last week for the coronavirus, they had given day-to-day authority to county administration temporarily. They noted Tuesday that their debate was something Flores could use as guidance for future reference, and the decision was reversed a few hours later.
County spokesman Brian Gleason on Monday had explained the ban was in part to reduce confusion over what was open in the county and what was closed.
“That’s great,” said boater Emilio Pandolfi said Tuesday upon hearing the news. Although he lives in South Gulf Cove, he drives his boat and trailer a dozen miles to almost the Charlotte-Sarasota County line to use the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary boat ramp.
Commissioner Chris Constance, a surgeon, voiced caution.
“Right now, social distancing is the most important thing,” he said. “We’re in a little bit of an oasis,” he said of Charlotte County, which had only three recorded positive cases of the virus as of Tuesday and no deaths. “But this can be breached very quickly.”
The county has about 100 intensive care hospital beds, he noted. “That’s not a lot.”
On the optimistic side, Constance said, “I think there’s light at the end of the tunnel. It may be a few weeks away.”
