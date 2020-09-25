As Gov. Ron DeSantis announced phase 3 of Florida’s reopening plan Friday afternoon, the state health department reported that there have now been 695,887 cases of coronavirus in Florida.
Charlotte County passed its 3,000 cases and Sarasota County passed 8,000 cases, as of Friday’s update from the Department of Health.
Local schools
There have been 1,573 students “excluded” from Charlotte County Public Schools due to possible exposures to the novel coronavirus, according to the district.
The district hasn’t reported a new coronavirus case since Sept. 16. From Sept. 8-16, there were 10 cases reported. A spokesman said that the district does not keep track of staff exposures, and did not provide information regarding when excluded students would be allowed to return to school.
The Sarasota County School District has 400 total people currently isolating due to possible exposures — 42 staff and 358 students. There have been 57 total cases since schools reopened as of Friday.
Of the 400 in isolation, 135 people are eligible to return to school on Monday.
Florida
Total cases: 695,887 (+18,227 from Sept. 18)
Positive residents: 687,656 (+17,972 from Sept. 18)
Resident hospitalizations: 43,299 (+1,065 from Sept. 18)
Resident deaths: 13,915 (+690 from Sept. 18)
Charlotte County
Positive residents: 3,005 (+90 from Sept. 18)
Hospitalizations: 376 (+6 from Sept. 18)
Deaths: 135 (+4 from Sept. 18)
DeSoto County
Positive residents: 1,553 (+13 from Sept. 18)
Hospitalizations: 120 (no change from Sept. 18)
Deaths: 25 (+2 from from Sept. 18)
Sarasota County
Positive residents: 8,000 (+270 from Sept. 18)
Hospitalizations: 621 (+38 from Sept. 18)
Deaths: 254 (+8 from Sept. 18)
Lee County
Positive residents: 19,929 (+427 from Sept. 18)
Hospitalizations: 1,468 (+15 from Sept. 18)
Deaths: 466 (+7 from Sept. 18)
