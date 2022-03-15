MURDOCK - The Charlotte County Commission on Tuesday passed a resolution condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and accusing him of war crimes.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said Charlotte County can avoid the mistakes many politicians made before World War II when no one acted as Germany took over Poland.
Every commissioner spoke before each signed a resolution Tuesday calling Putin a war criminal and voicing support for the people of Ukraine.
The resolution states:
“President Vladimir Putin has committed genocide as defined by the 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention, by intentionally killing Ukrainian civilians, and/or causing them serious bodily and mental harm and destroying civilian property, and should be prosecuted for war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Courts or other similar court,” the resolution states. “Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners formally condemns the invasion of Ukraine by President Putin and stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in their right to freedom, democracy, and the ability to defend themselves against baseless and tyrannical hostility.”
Tiseo said the situation has deteriorated since the Charlotte County commissioners brought it up last week.
”I just wanted to say to those people in Ukraine, we see what’s going on,” Tiseo said.
Commissioner Bill Truex said he didn't think, in his lifetime, something like the invasion would happen in Europe.
“I guess I discounted the individual that Putin is … His greed goes way beyond money … He wants more," Truex said. "He wants all of the USSR put back together.”
Since the plan for a resolution was announced, people have said such an act is beyond the scope of county government, Tiseo said.
“Respecting human dignity does not require expertise,” Tiseo said. “We’re government at the grass roots level ... We have a voice. There’s nothing outside the scope of what we can talk about.”
There are those who say the war in Ukraine is not really happening, Tiseo said. In this country, he said, these people are guaranteed the right to their opinion and to speak. In contrast, he said, the people of Russia do not have that right, and may not know what is going on in their name.
“We’ll defend that right to free speech,” Tiseo said, noting Russia shut down most modes of information.
The letter with the resolution is addressed to President Joseph Biden but will be sent also to state and federal elected officials. Included with the resolution is a letter signed by commissioners asking elected officials to act to increase the nation’s energy independence. Use of Russian oil has been a debate with most policymakers calling for a boycott – a move that is easier for the United States than for Europe.
Truex said he would like the letter to go further by calling for the building of oil pipelines that have so far been blocked.
Tiseo said he does not want the letter to criticize moves by the current administration.
Commissioner Ken Doherty agreed, adding including too much detail could make it seem as though the board supports off-shore drilling, which Florida opposes near its shorelines.
