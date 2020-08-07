The check arrived just in time for at least one small business struggling to stay alive in a pandemic.
“The timing couldn’t be more perfect,” said Chris Rompre, co-owner of TnD Gluten Free Bakery, 122 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County Economic Development staff arrived Friday afternoon at the bakery, delivering the first round of about 11 checks, all to the smallest businesses, that had applied to the county’s new coronavirus business relief grant program.
It was just for $10,000, but it was enough to save the day for Chris Rompre and his wife Debbi. The pandemic eliminated most of their customers. Many came from the neighboring courthouse, law firms, banks and the hospital down the street every day for the specialty sandwiches and gluten-free pastries. Today, many of those workers are still working remotely, or have decided to limit their dining out during the pandemic.
They were about the run out of money, Chris Rompre said. Now, they can pay their rent, their utilities and install the new equipment recommended including plexiglass barriers.
In Englewood, Hairshots Salon owner Cindi Wicks was so excited about her $10,000 that she stayed awake for days.
“I am elated, I couldn’t sleep for three days after finding out I received the grant from the county,” said Wicks. “A lot of my customers are older and they are afraid to be out in public. It’s really been slow. I’m so happy because I can restock my products and buy some much-needed equipment. I will be ready for a comeback when my customers return.”
Like many small businesses, the bakery was not eligible for the federal payroll protection grants, because they run their business themselves, Chris Rompre said.
Charlotte County last month pressured Gov. Ron DeSantis to release hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid to local governments that he had been holding for counties below 500,000 population. Finally, with some help from the U.S. Treasury, the county received its $32.9 million.
Almost immediately, staff put together a plan for how to distribute the funds, including more than $6 million for business or nonprofit relief. In phase one, the Economic Development Office opened up grant applications Monday for the first $1.645 million. There will be three more phases, which will add vacation rental businesses.
However, not everyone seems prepared to complete the application, said Director Dave Gammon. Some 100 businesses started the application, but only about 15 hit the submit button so far. Wicks said she got help with the application from her accountant.
Grants range up to $30,000 for the larger businesses. Apply here: https://cleared4takeoff.com/charlotte-cares
The Rompres said the application was not difficult, but you need to have all your businesses licenses in hand, state and local.
When staff from economic development arrived, the Rompres had to hug them, with their masks on.
“When we got the confirmation, we were in heaven,” Debbi Rompre said.
“You’re really important to our economic ecosystem,” the county’s business recruitment manager, Kay Tracy, told the Rompres. “We appreciate everything you do for our community.”
The bakery has been open since summer 2018 and is named after Debbi and her mother, Therese. Business was good until the pandemic, they said. Then, everything crashed. When they were allowed to open at 50%, that helped. Now, they said, they need to get the word out that they are back open.
The county is handing out $10,000 checks to 15 businesses so far Friday and Monday in Punta Gorda, Englewood and Port Charlotte. There is more funding available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.