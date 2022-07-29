Enjoying some breakfast and fellowship are, from left, Alaina Dumas, Christine Carey, new Deep Creek third-grade teacher Rebecca Zucco, her dad Omar Zucco, and Donna Barrett at the New Teachers Breakfast.
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce recognized Teacher of the Year, Lisa Branno-Powell. Lisa graduated from the USF Honors College in Tampa, and serves as advanced English teacher and department head at Port Charlotte High School. She attended CCPS from K-12 and has spent her entire 19-year teaching career at Port Charlotte High School.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Superintendent Steve Dionisio addresses the new teachers, school officials and Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce members at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
From left, Gloria Yanni, Jodi Strickland, Laura Frantz, Jennifer Bernhardson, Donna Artrip, 3rd Grade and Sharon Castro enjoy their breakfasts.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bob White, executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, welcomes Brianna Luchs and Josephine Sobesi to the New Teachers Breakfast.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Teachers enjoyed the New Teachers Breakfast, hosted by the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
More than 200 new teachers attended the annual New Teachers Breakfast at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
