Roger Eaton (copy)

Roger Eaton, Charlotte County clerk, is working to help residents receive some free legal advice if they need it.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — Need some free legal advice?

Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court & County Comptroller Roger D. Eaton announced a new public self-help service legal service is available free of charge.


