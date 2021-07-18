Charlotte County has approved a plan to assess some kind of payments from local hospitals to help them collect a greater amount of federal Medicaid funds.
Commissioners listened to a presentation by Bayfront Health Chief Executive Officer Tara McCoy last week. She described how hospitals nationwide have been losing money on uninsured patients during the pandemic, in particular. Specifically, Medicaid pays hospitals 60 cents on the dollar for what they spend on uninsured patients, she said.
Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the plan, which requires municipal approval.
"This is not a pass through to the patient," said Commissioner Joe Tiseo. "We're just one cog in this whole thing."
Collier County is considering the same proposal, McCoy said. Lee County does not have to, because its main hospital is not private, she said. The state has been divided into regions, she said, and approval from Charlotte County will enable the program for this region.
The state this year approved of a plan to allow regions of the state to begin assessing hospitals a kind of non-property-based taxation. These funds are part of a plan to raise the matching funds the state needs to be eligible for more Medicaid reimbursement.
Increased Medicaid reimbursement payments should be available before the end of the year, McCoy told commissioners.
Since the pandemic began, Florida saw a 20 percent spike in Medicaid enrollment, with more than 4.26 million people enrolled, Florida Trend reported in February. To help offset the costs associated with the enrollment spike, the federal government increased by 6.2 percentage points its share of Medicaid costs.
"These programs allow hospitals to unlock important federal Medicaid support without costing the state or the local taxpayers one dollar of general revenue," McCoy said in prepared response to questions from The Daily Sun.
Medicaid is the federal program covering health costs for low income people who do not have health insurance. Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people age 65 and over regardless of income. Low-income elders are eligible for both programs.
As for how much the assessment will be, the ordinance states that it should be enough to meet the state's required match for federal aid. Plus the assessment cannot exceed a figure related to net patient revenue for all assessed hospitals in the county.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital did not return calls to see whether it would be participating.
"We are delighted to support this," said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch.
