Dogs who enjoy hanging out at the dog park at Ann Dever Regional Park in Englewood will have to wait a few days. County officials closed the park Monday for cleaning, due to the presence of Bordetella bacteria in the area.
ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County has closed down its second dog park due to a report of a Bordetella infection.
The dog park at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood, "is closed for cleaning effective immediately," county officials stated in an alert emailed Monday afternoon.
"Community Services has closed the park out of an abundance of caution after being notified by a patron that their dog was infected with Bordetella, following a reported canine illness by a visitor."
County officials issued a news release late Friday announcing Katherine Ariens Dog Park at 22410 Glass Lane, Port Charlotte, would be closed for cleaning. The park remained closed through the weekend and is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.
Bordetella is a highly-contagious respiratory disease, commonly referred to as tracheobronchitis, found in dogs and cats, according to Merck.com. It's also known as canine cough in dogs, and feline bordetellosis in cats, and causes inflammation of the trachea and bronchi.
"It is spread by aerosolized spray, like coughing or sneezing, from a dog's mouth or nose," county officials stated in the email.
While not commonly spread to humans, the Bordetella bacterium can present a risk to people with weakened immune systems.
