Englewood dog park closed

Dogs who enjoy hanging out at the dog park at Ann Dever Regional Park in Englewood will have to wait a few days. County officials closed the park Monday for cleaning, due to the presence of Bordetella bacteria in the area.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County has closed down its second dog park due to a report of a Bordetella infection.

The dog park at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood, "is closed for cleaning effective immediately," county officials stated in an alert emailed Monday afternoon.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments