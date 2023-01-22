featured Charlotte County collects more than 4.5 million cubic yards of debris Staff Report Jan 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Construction debris is still being picked up around Charlotte County. SUN FILE PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charlotte County passed another milestone on Saturday in Hurricane Ian debris recovery.The county’s Hurricane Ian debris contractor, AshBritt, collected its 4.5 millionth cubic yard of debris, the county stated in a news release.AshBritt has delivered more than 92,000 loads of debris to three county staging sites since collection began Oct. 7, the release noted. Temporary drop-off for storm debris are at the following locations, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday:• Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road.• Mini-transfer facilities, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd. in Port Charlotte, and 7070 Environmental Way in Englewood.The county estimates all debris will be collected by March.Visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/debris for more details.For storm-related information, call 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.In Sarasota County, collection efforts are nearing completion, with more than 3.3 million cubic yards gathered as of Dec. 21, according to the county’s website.Brian Usher, director of Sarasota County Solid Waste, said the volume of debris left by Hurricane Ian was more than 10 times that generated by Hurricane Irma in 2017.For assistance in Sarasota County, call 311 or 941-861-5000. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Schools must teach 'benefits of monogamous heterosexual marriage' Four women charged in prostitution sting operation Sunseeker Resort coming in the fall Massage worker charged with soliciting customer Sheets files appeal against Sheriff Bill Prummell
