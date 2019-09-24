It took Charlotte County commissioners six months to pick an economic development director and only 10 minutes to choose a new county administrator.
Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Deputy County Administrator Hector Flores to the top job of administrator in March. That is when current administrator Ray Sandrock plans to retire.
Flores has been a county employee for 23 years, three years longer than Sandrock, who has been administrator since 2010.
Several commissioners insisted they did not know beforehand that they were all in agreement.
"I had no idea how the four of you would react," said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, who proposed promoting Flores.
Commissioners also agreed they did not want to repeat the awkwardness of the economic development director appointment, in which they overlooked the in-house candidate for two rounds of national interviews. They were headed for a third round before acknowledging they all liked the in-house candidate, Dave Gammon, who is now director.
"I don't think that we would find a better person or more prepared," said Deutsch of Flores.
Of the economic development director hiring process, Deutsch said, "We wasted a lot of time and money."
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he considered going outside for a search, but decided that Flores was the best option.
"The taxpayers of Charlotte County invested 23 years worth of salary and benefits to grow the human resource of the county," Tiseo said.
After the economic development interviews, Commissioner Bill Truex said, "I'm tired of interviewing people that are coming here to retire, quite frankly, from other states."
Commissioner Christopher Constance said he has spoken about Flores with other county administrators at regional meetings.
"Everybody had only good things to say about Hector,” he said.
Sandrock told the board that department heads with the county have been worried about what will happen to the work culture that Sandrock has cultivated for 10 years.
“A continuation with an existing member would put the directors' minds at ease,” Sandrock said, adding, “The other thing about Hector is he has a similar temperament to mine. I don’t know if that’s a good or a bad thing.”
Sandrock is known for taking a low profile in meetings with the commissioner.
Also, Sandrock noted, both he and Flores started out in the county’s budget office, which is a good place to start.
