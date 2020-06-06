Charlotte County residents have another chance to weigh in on $120 million worth of possible projects at a commission hearing Tuesday
The board will be voting on an ordinance to propose an extension of 1-cent sales tax, which Charlotte County has had since 1994. The current six-year run ends at the end of this year.
Part of the ordinance involves setting up a ballot measure at the general election on Nov. 3, in which residents can vote on another six years of a penny sales tax added to the state's 6% sales tax.
Money collected from the local sales tax can be used for capital projects such as roads, buildings, sidewalks, sewers or security systems.
A citizen committee spent the past year reviewing projects put to them mostly by county staff, but also by the School District and some nonprofits. After they approved the list, commissioners did some rearranging, keeping many but not all priorities set by the citizen task force.
Both groups put at the top of the list $5 million toward a school security system that allows staff to lock down campuses more quickly in an emergency. Next on the list is funding to extend the county's sewer system to reach specific neighborhoods that are currently on septic systems. The projects would not help the homeowners who might have to abandon their septic systems in the future. The county has used grant funds to offset some of that cost.
Commissioners are interested in several road projects including widening Harborview Road and streamlining the route from Edgewater Drive to State Road 776.
Many new fire stations are on the list as well as training facilities for the Sheriff's Office.
At the bottom of the list, should there by extra money, are library renovations, rebuilding the Port Charlotte Beach Park pool and more sewer extensions.
Parks that made the tier 1 list include the Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, G.C. Herring Park, William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park along with bicycle and pedestrian trails.
The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.