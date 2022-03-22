MURDOCK - Charlotte County commissioners demanded a contract rewrite before unanimously approving a $67 million water pipeline along the North Port line into Englewood.
Board members debated it at length Tuesday and made a last minute change. That change cuts the Peace River Regional Water Authority out of construction reimbursement from other municipalities that sign on in the future.
Commissioner Chris Constance started out saying he was not ready to sign.
"This is negotiating on the fly. I absolutely hate to do this," he said. "This is an incredibly important document that we're about to vote on. This is uncharted territory."
The water authority, based in DeSoto County, needs to build this 42-inch pipeline by 2026 to meet demand, Director Mike Coates said he has been told by county staff.
By April 7, they need to submit an application for 50% funding reimbursement from the Southwest Florida Water Management District. Otherwise, they have to wait another year.
The authority is unusual in the state in drawing water from the Peace River instead of an underground aquifer. It has been gradually creating pipeline loops that include Sarasota, Manasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties as well as the cities of North Port and Punta Gorda.
This way, if any community loses water during an emergency, as happened during Hurricane Charley, there is a back up.
The purpose of the northern Charlotte pipeline is also to ensure water supply to the dramatically increasing population in Port Charlotte, Englewood and North Port. But neither North Port nor Sarasota County wants to buy in at this time, commissioners learned.
They might in the future, water authority staff advised.
Constance held up signing the agreement two weeks ago, saying he wanted to ensure a better reimbursement charge to any municipality that wants to buy in later. The authority staff redrafted the agreement for Tuesday's meeting, but Constance still did not like it because it depreciated the value of the pipeline over time.
"There's no such thing as depreciation anymore," he said. "The cost of replacing pipe becomes astronomical."
It was agreed to use a suggestion from Commissioner Ken Doherty, an engineer, to use a published engineering price index. That index can determine the value of the project whenever another local government wants to tie in.
After the revised contract returned several hours later in the meeting, Constance decided on another change. The authority will own half of the water capacity in the pipeline and Charlotte County the other half.
If Charlotte County does not want to sell any of its capacity, the authority can sell its capacity, and keep the construction reimbursement cost for its general fund, under the original draft. The authority won't have construction debt, because state pays its half.
Constance insisted the county should get the construction reimbursement no matter who sells capacity.
"I get that this is going to fortify the system, but I almost feel like its being done at our expense ... We could be shouldering these costs for a very, very, very long time ... At the end of the day, we've paid for most of the water loop ability, which benefits in my estimation, the authority more than us," he said.
Doherty said someone should notify Sarasota County commissioners of this, because it is about to sign a similar agreement for a looping pipeline in their region.
