Is the economic expansion over for Charlotte County government?
What’s the issue:
Government often wants to hire when times are good and population is growing.
Opinions from Board of County Commissioners June 4 workshop:
Commission Chairman Ken Doherty: “Unfortunately, I think we’re past the peak (economy). Things are going to start happening internationally — things we can’t control, so we need to be very careful.”
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch: “I don’t want to see us adding a lot of employees to the county. I don’t want to be in a position that this board had to do when we had to lay off 400 employees (post 2008 recession).”
Commissioner Christopher Constance: “Guys, we’re doing great, but we need to start tightening it up, because I personally feel that we’re not going to be riding this wave forever...We’re up to 1,200 positions....We’re done adding spots, and I hate to say that, because I know there are needs out there.”
Commissioners Joe Tiseo and Bill Truex were absent.
Response from county staff:
Assistant County Administrator Emily Lewis: “I have some good feedback from you. I will take that to our working group and bring back some options for you.”
Signs that the philosophy is already at work:
Animal Control Department has converted the job of one dispatcher to animal control officer, rather than hire a new officer. To avoid burnout, officers can take a week or two to work in the office on paperwork and other administrative tasks.
Statistics background from the county’s budget office:
- Charlotte County government spends more per capita than the counties of Sarasota, Manatee, Indian River, Hernando, and Citrus. It spends less per capita than Lee and Martin counties.
- Charlotte County has fewer full-time equivalent staff members, per capita, than all of those counties except Manatee.
- Government expenditures have increased about 37 percent since FY09. Staffing has increased about 11 percent (excluding Charlotte County’s Sheriff’s Office and
School District).
Deep Background:
Charlotte County is still paying off millions of dollars in debt for two disputed purchases decades ago: the still-empty Murdock Village parcel and water and sewer utilities from the bankrupt General Development Corporation. This adds spending, according to Constance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.