Is the economic expansion over for Charlotte County government?

What’s the issue:

Government often wants to hire when times are good and population is growing.

Opinions from Board of County Commissioners June 4 workshop:

Commission Chairman Ken Doherty: “Unfortunately, I think we’re past the peak (economy). Things are going to start happening internationally — things we can’t control, so we need to be very careful.”

Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch: “I don’t want to see us adding a lot of employees to the county. I don’t want to be in a position that this board had to do when we had to lay off 400 employees (post 2008 recession).”

Commissioner Christopher Constance: “Guys, we’re doing great, but we need to start tightening it up, because I personally feel that we’re not going to be riding this wave forever...We’re up to 1,200 positions....We’re done adding spots, and I hate to say that, because I know there are needs out there.”

Commissioners Joe Tiseo and Bill Truex were absent.

Response from county staff:

Assistant County Administrator Emily Lewis: “I have some good feedback from you. I will take that to our working group and bring back some options for you.”

Signs that the philosophy is already at work:

Animal Control Department has converted the job of one dispatcher to animal control officer, rather than hire a new officer. To avoid burnout, officers can take a week or two to work in the office on paperwork and other administrative tasks.

Statistics background from the county’s budget office:

  • Charlotte County government spends more per capita than the counties of Sarasota, Manatee, Indian River, Hernando, and Citrus. It spends less per capita than Lee and Martin counties.
  • Charlotte County has fewer full-time equivalent staff members, per capita, than all of those counties except Manatee.
  • Government expenditures have increased about 37 percent since FY09. Staffing has increased about 11 percent (excluding Charlotte County’s Sheriff’s Office and

School District).

Deep Background:

Charlotte County is still paying off millions of dollars in debt for two disputed purchases decades ago: the still-empty Murdock Village parcel and water and sewer utilities from the bankrupt General Development Corporation. This adds spending, according to Constance.

