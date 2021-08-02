Charlotte County commissioners want to weigh in on the first modern plan to control water levels in Lake Okeechobee.
The county's new Water Quality Manager Brandon Moody gave them the rundown last week of the newest proposals for how to release water from the giant lake some 75 miles away. It's not great news for Southwest Florida, according to Moody, because the Army Corps of Engineers believes the west coast can handle more damaging water flows from the lake than the east coast can, so they are proposing to protect the east coast at the expense of the west coast.
"There's this dramatic increase to the amount of stressful flow to the Caloosahatchie," Moody said of the plans to release more water down the Caloosahatchie River. That river empties into the Gulf of Mexico as well as Pine Island Sound, just south of Charlotte Harbor.
Moody had attended a July 26 meeting with U.S. Army Corps Col. Andrew Kelly and Lee County Commission Chair Kevin Ruane and others about a water release strategy now called "CC."
THIS IS A FIRST
Next year, after decades of postponement, the Army Corps will finish rebuilding parts of the 147-mile Herbert Hoover dam. Then, they will no longer be able to use catastrophic flooding as the prime reason for releasing massive quantities of algae-laden water to the east and west coast.
That's what happened in the rainy summer of 2018, after Hurricane Irma in 2017 left water levels already too high. Lee County and Fort Myers took a direct hit when the Army Corps released lake water carrying huge amounts of toxic blue-green algae from the lake. The fresh water algae met with the salt water red tide algae just south of Charlotte Harbor. The resulting loss of wildlife and tourism was staggering.
Despite the ability to hold more water in the lake, the Army Corps doesn't want to keep too much water, Moody said, as they seek to improve its ecology as well. That lake is laden with blue-green algae following a century of development in central Florida, all the way up to Disney World in Orlando. So the new plan suggests the west coast of Florida could be getting more water from the lake, while the east coast for the first time would get almost none.
DOES THIS AFFECT CHARLOTTE CO.?
"This isn't just about the fact that we share a border with Lee County," Moody said.
During rainy periods, high flows from the Caloosahatchie reach the eastern wall of Charlotte Harbor, he said. That's also the Charlotte County and Punta Gorda shoreline, where the highest losses of sea grasses were recently reported by state water regulators, Commissioners Chris Constance noted. Loss of sea grass is an indicator of declining water quality.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo was frustrated when he learned that the Army Corps can't send unfiltered water into the Everglades, based on previous environmental orders.
"You want to preserve the ecology of the Everglades, but to hell with the people on the east and west coasts that have estuaries and other wildlife and water quality issues," he said.
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast of Port St. Lucie, represents the east coast recipients. His comments to The Daily Sun suggest he also believes the Everglades need to share some of the burden.
"As they work to improve Plan CC, the Army Corps needs to do what's best for communities on both the east and west coasts: send more water south. That's what we all need to continue fighting for throughout the optimization process, to stop harmful discharges."
Water flowing to the Everglades must currently pass through filtration areas to remove phosphorus. Water going to the east and west coast would not be filtered in high flow events, although more retention areas are being built to hold polluted water.
The proposed plan doesn't even address the other issues that must be handled, Moody said. Those issues are how much water should go to farming, to the big cities on the east coast and to keeping the waterways open for boat traffic.
WHAT ARE OFFICIALS PLANNING?
Commissioners agreed they want to work in concert with Lee County commissioners, who had already drafted a letter to send to the Army Corps about its plan. Lee County commissioners will be meeting again on the letter today, spokesperson Betsy Clayton told The Daily Sun.
Since Lee County drafted its letter, the state's South Florida Water Management District evaluated the Army Corps model and found it underestimates potential damage to Southwest Florida, Moody said. They projected the number of days of highly damaging flow could increase by 36%.
"They found (the plan) to be a clear loser for the Caloosahatchie and the volume and intensity of water going there was horrible," Moody said. State water regulators recommended sending a little more down the St. Lucie River.
Plan "CC" is not a done deal, Moody said. The Army Corps could announce it as their selection in early August, he said. After that, there will be many reviews and opportunities for comment. A final choice is not due until November 2022.
Commissioners agreed to draft a letter in concert with the final draft from Lee County and to contact the Charlotte County's Washington legislators.
"We have to do the best we can with balancing the ecology but also the economy," Commissioner Ken Doherty said. "Right now, I don't see 'CC' as published as a balance approach. It does throw a lot of the adversity to the west coast and almost cuts it off on the east coast."
"It's like whack-a-mole," Tiseo said of the on-going attempts to alter the flow of water to and from Lake O. "Let this be a lesson in tinkering with Mother Nature. This is going to cost billion and billions of dollars for the foreseeable future."
In a tweet Friday, Mast urged citizens to give their opinions to the Army Corps at LakeOComments@usace.army.mil
