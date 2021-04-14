A plan for 600 affordable apartments on Veterans Boulevard took the lead Tuesday as Charlotte County commissioners voted 4-1 to start negotiations with Palladium Group of Philadelphia.
The step is almost three years in the making.
Palladium said it could complete half the units by June 2024 - with the rest a year later.
Several commissioners objected to a competing plan for 408 apartments and 48,000 square feet of commercial space.
A five-person county staff review committee had already ranked Palladium as the top choice. The losing proposal — with the commercial space — was from MacFarlane Grand Properties Inc. of Fort Myers.
"I had a real problem with substituting commercial for affordable housing," Commissioner Joe Tiseo said of the MacFarlane plan. "Essentially, we're subsidizing commercial development."
MacFarlane's proposal required almost $28 million in further government subsidy, Economic Development Director Dave Gammon told The Daily Sun.
Gammon had given MacFarlane the lowest rating for economic feasibility. MacFarlane's estimated cost was $96 million while Palladium's was $80.7 million.
The county revamped its affordable housing plan to be more appealing to developers by adding incentives such as waiving some or all impact fees or allowing more units per acre. After that, the county went from no responses to its first request for proposals to two responses.
Palladium's plan does not rely strictly on federal housing subsidies, although it must monitor tenants' income levels. Some tenants may have their own housing subsidy vouchers.
An approach to subsidized housing that hasn't worked recently for general housing in Charlotte County is waiting for a project to be picked in the annual lottery for federal and state construction subsidies through tax credits.
With competition increasing, developers for local projects have tired in recent years but never drawn a lucky number - except for housing for the disabled. MacFarlane's proposal appeared to consider getting those tax credits, Gammon said.
It also assumed the county would create a new Community Redevelopment Authority for Port Charlotte, similar to ones in Murdock, Charlotte Harbor and Parkside, Gammon said, which is not an option.
Tiseo said he would like to see Palladium agree to preserving heritage oaks on the forested site.
Commissioners also said waiving water and sewer connection fees is a problem, because that could drive up costs for utility rate payers.
"In my personal opinion, the ask is too large," Commission Chair Bill Truex advised negotiators for the full Palladium proposal.
Commissioner Chris Constance voted against, objecting to the possibility that Sarasota and Lee county workers would seek to live there given the proximity to the interstate.
Palladium's proposal asks the county to donate its 32 acres — worth $2.3 million — plus to freeze property tax value at its current level. The project would remain limited to income-eligible tenants for 20 years with possible extensions.
Palladium proposes to allow higher income of tenants when they renew their lease to encourage them to earn more without losing their housing.
Apartments would range from studios to three bedrooms, with most being one and two bedrooms. Rents are currently predicted to be $799 to $1,506 for income-eligible tenants.
Rent and income limits are set at a federal level based on area median income, which was $51,000 in 2019 for Charlotte County. Eligibility also takes into account family size.
