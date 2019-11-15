PORT CHARLOTTE — The landmark program that monitors the health of the Charlotte Harbor estuary has been threatened with loss of its primary funding for the past three years, its director told Charlotte County commissioners last week.
The U.S. Congress has each year overridden proposed environmental budget cuts of President Donald Trump - most recently a 31% cut for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA funds 28 national estuary programs, including the Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership based in Punta Gorda.
CHNEP began in 1995. Director Jennifer Hecker told commissioners she never imagined it would go on the chopping block when she took over three years ago.
This year, EPA funding for CHNEP is $600,000, Hecker told the Sun, which is about three quarters of its basic operating budget. The rest comes from grants and donations, she said, although this year, they also received $508,000 from the British Petroleum Deep Horizon oil spill settlement.
Hecker gave the board an overview of all that CHNEP does, while asking the county to increase the $15,000 it has been giving CHNEP for the past 20 years. She asked for $25,000, which is what the other 10 counties and 25 cities contribute, she said.
"I think everyone needs to be aware that this is not a given, and we need your help," Hecker said, referring to the threat of defunding. "We're here to assist in your objectives being met."
Commissioners this year charged a team of county staff to identify all water quality sampling currently available to find overlap and gaps. The Sun asked Hecker if CHNEP could contribute to this, and she said definitely, given that it already compiles its own sampling along with state and other scientific data in its Water Atlas. She said she had not been approached until after the commission meeting.
Commissioners expressed their support for CHNEP, and agreed to put the extra funding on their next meeting agenda.
"I think the resource you provide is of great value to the citizens of Charlotte County," said Commissioner Bill Truex. "For us to be participating at a lesser level than our neighbors is, quite honestly, embarrassing to me."
What does CHNEP do?
- Coastal Charlotte Harbor Monitoring Network, which collects and analyzes water samples from 60 randomly selected field sites in 10 water bodies each month. Water quality is evaluated with 15 parameters.
- Online Water Atlas, which provides historical information, scientific data, water resource maps, volunteer opportunities, and current events.
- Hydrological Data Study between Charlotte and Lee counties seeking improvements to impaired water flow in and around the Yucca Pens Wildlife Management Area.
What rivers does CHNEP cover?
- Peace, Myakka, Caloosahatchie, Estero
Size of watershed?
- 5,400 square miles
Using volunteers and its coordinating role with state and local agencies, CHNEP can turn $1 of federal funds into $19 of programs, Hecker told the commission.
