The trombone section of the Charlotte County Concert Band performed Friday night at the Center for the Performing Arts in Punta Gorda. The “Americans We” concert saluted the veterans from all branches of the armed forces.
Guest conductor John Harvey directs the Charlotte County Concert Band, in the rehearsal of “Freedom Quest,” one of the featured selections in the “Americans We” concert that saluted the veterans from all branches of the armed forces.
Peyton Yates, Briana DeFreitas, Josephine Martin and Shane Ellis, members of the Charlotte High School NJROTC Honor Guard, present the colors at the beginning of the Charlotte County Concert Band’s kick-off performance, “Americans We.”
Charlotte County Concert Band Conductor and Artistic Director Bob Miller, acknowledges the audience for their standing ovation at the conclusion of the “Americans We” kick-off concert. The “Americans We” concert saluted veterans.
Luke Buckley, alto sax, performs in concert with the Charlotte County Concert Band. The Charlotte County Concert Band performed a variety of patriotic songs saluting the veterans.
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the artistic direction of Bob Miller, presented “Americans We,” a tribute to veterans, on Friday at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda.
It has been a tradition for the Charlotte County Concert Band to present a patriotic concert in November.
The next concert will be the Christmas-themed “Joy To The World,” at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 at CPAC.
