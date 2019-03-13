Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Maj. Michael Anderson carried the torch leading up to the 2019 Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates this week.
As a regional director of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, Anderson was chosen to serve as part of the Final Leg team. He has traveled throughout the UAE, running the Flame of Hope through cities and communities to honor the spirit of the Special Olympics, delivering a message of hope to communities where people with intellectual disabilities continue to fight for acceptance and inclusion.
“For more than 38 years, the Law Enforcement Torch Run has been an integral part of the Special Olympics Movement,” said Khalfan Al Mazrouei, managing director of the 2019 Special Olympics World Games, in a press release. “We look forward to cheering on the Final Leg Team as they bring the World Games message of inclusion throughout the country.”
The Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg began March 3 and concludes today, when the opening ceremony begins in Abu Dhabi. The team consists of 112 members, including 96 law enforcement officer runners, 10 Special Olympics athletes, and logistics personnel who serve as the "Guardians of the Flame."
Each year, communities throughout the nation hold their own Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise money for the Special Olympics. In Charlotte County, members of law enforcement run 10.1 miles from the Publix on Airport Road to the Publix on Cochran Boulevard in Port Charlotte each year with a water break at the Charlotte Harbor School on Hancock Boulevard.
"It's a great involvement with the community," said Cpl. Mark Schaible, county coordinator for the Law Enforcement Torch Run. "All the kids look up to the deputies. Ever year, it gets bigger and bigger. I enjoy doing it because of the smiles on their faces. They love seeing us, all the cars and the lights. We get all the motorcycles out there. The helicopters are usually out there. It's just a fun day."
This year's Torch Run will be 9 a.m. April 17.
To learn more about the 2019 Final Leg team, visit http://www.letr-finalleg.org/2019Main/2019Overview/.
