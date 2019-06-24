The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released statewide crime statistics Monday.
Florida's crime rate fell by 9.0 percent, with a 7.4 percent decrease of total index crimes. Index crimes, used to calculate the crime rate, include murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft.
Here what that looks like locally:
Charlotte County: Index crimes dropped by 8.3 percent, while the total crime rate dropped by 11 percent in all of Charlotte County, including Punta Gorda. The crime rate per 100,000 population was 1,378.8.
Which crimes are up? The only index crime to increase was murder, up from one to two.
Which crimes are down? Rape decreased from 33 to 32; robberies fell from 28 to 19; aggravated assault decreased from 314 to 308; burglary dropped from 391 to 255; larceny decreased from 1,781 to 1,724; and motor vehicle thefts dropped from 127 to 114.
For unincorporated Charlotte County... the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office saw a 12.5 percent drop in index crime, with a crime rate of 1,333.1 per 100,000 population.
"The nature of crime and the threats to our community change rapidly," said Charlotte County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Katie Heck. "We practice intelligence-led policing, in which our deputies quickly develop strategies to address emerging crime and quality of life issues in our community. This decrease in crime, even as our population increases, reflects their dedication to the safety of residents and visitors in Charlotte County."
For Punta Gorda... the Punta Gorda Police Department saw a 30.2 percent increase in crime. The crime rate per 100,000 population was 1,749.9.
Lt. Dylan Renz said the agency expected an increase in crime due to the city's growth and annexation of commercial areas. Renz said 21 percent of all thefts for 2018 were reported at the newly annexed Walmart on Taylor Road.
"Prior to 2018, all those would have been in Charlotte County and not in the city," he said. "That's just an example of why something like that makes a huge difference. Those were crimes that were already occurring, just not in Punta Gorda until 2018."
He noted while property crime increased, violent crime decreased from 16 to 11.
Sarasota County: Crime increased by 0.7 percent. The crime rate per 100,000 population was 2,075.9.
Which crimes are up? Murder increased from eight to 10; larceny rose from 6,013 to 6,141; and motor vehicle theft increased from 325 to 407.
Which crimes are down? Rapes dropped from 82 to 79; robbery dropped from 166 to 155; aggravated assault fell from 715 to 703, and burglary decreased from 1,204 to 1,076.
In the unincorporated county... Index crimes dropped by 5.9 percent. The crime rate per 100,000 population was 1,763.0.
In North Port... crime went up by 45.1 percent. The crime rate per 100,000 population was 1,844.8.
North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said the department is "always looking to improve."
"Chief Garrison has only been here since the second half of 2018. About six months of those statistics," Taylor said. "Since then, we’ve completely reorganized, added dozens of officers and taken on new initiatives such as a Traffic Unit, Intel Division, Special Enforcement Team, and more. We’re confident the improvements are making an impact and look forward to the next report."
In Venice... crime went up by 4.5 percent. The crime rate per 100,000 population was 1,527.6.
DeSoto County: Index crimes dropped by 9.4 percent. The crime rate per 100,000 population was 2,474.7.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.