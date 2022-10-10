PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County curfew is set to end Thursday.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell issued a statement Monday afternoon announcing the planned phase out of the curfew.
“I want to thank you for your continued support of my staff,” Prummell said in the blog post. “We are all in this together and we will recover together.”
The curfew, originally implemented on Sept. 29, is set to end at 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
Prummell noted some residents had expressed concerns about the imposition of the curfew. He defended the decision by noting that hazardous conditions remained after the storm, including debris in the roads and areas with no power for street lights at night.
Prummell also pointed to several arrests made in connection with the curfew; one such incident involved a juvenile stabbing a deputy with a pocket-knife.
“Being in a leadership role means at times you need to make those hard and unpopular decisions,” Prummell said in the post. “This was not something I wanted to do, but it had to be done.”
Ultimately, however, the sheriff said that the conditions were ready to lift the curfew.
In the same post, Prummell said he has spoken with Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis and the Punta Gorda Police Department would end its own curfew at the same time as the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
“Hopefully, this will help us start to get back to some sense of normalcy,” Prummell said. “Please continue to look out for one another during these trying times.”
TRINGALI PARK POD CLOSED
The Point of Distribution site at Tringali Park in Englewood will cease operation starting on Tuesday, according to county officials.
Todd Dunn, public information officer for Charlotte County Public Safety, said that the Tringali Park site would “wind down” after 4 p.m. on Monday.
The decision to close the POD comes after the restoration of safe water service across the county, as well as the re-opening of grocery stores in the Englewood area.
FIRE CHIEF DISCUSSES JUMP IN EMERGENCY CALLS
Dunn spoke with Public Safety Director Jason Fair about the jump in call volume immediately after the storm.
Fair estimated that 911 calls reached 300 times the normal call volume immediately after the hurricane passed, not counting calls for service that were held during the storm.
As of Monday afternoon, Fair estimated that emergency services were still experiencing 30 percent more calls than pre-storm circumstances.
Fair credited visiting personnel from elsewhere in Florida and the United States for helping cover the elevated call volume, as well Charlotte County Fire/EMS crews who have worked through the storm.
“It’s the most amazing thing you’ll ever see,” Fair said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.