Charlotte County government took several steps Friday to contain the potential spread of the coronavirus, according to a press release.
For groups larger than 250, the county will not issue event permits or host events at county facilities until further notice.
County staff are prohibited to travel out of the county for non-essential purposes.
Offices remain open, but the county has disinfected high traffic facilities and customer service areas. They will be cleaned daily.
The county has not declared a state of local emergency and is coordinating with neighboring counties.
One person in the county so far has tested positive for the virus, although some citizens have reported they were unable to get tested. The one person who tested positive along with others are being monitored by the state Department of Health.
This announcement came after major league baseball canceled spring training games, which includes the Tampa Bay Rays at the Charlotte Sports Park. Local youth baseball activities have been canceled as well. The Snowbird Baseball Classic ends March 14.
County officials have urged residents to take advantage of live streaming of county board meetings on Facebook and later on the Charlotte County Television archive as well as the county web page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.