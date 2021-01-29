Charlotte County commissioners Tuesday declined to give a subsidized housing developer $235,000 in incentive funding for a project.
Their reasoning was the developer, Blue Skies Communities LLC, had already had been awarded the federally sponsored financing that they needed for the project.
"It's not adding one brick and mortar unit," said Commissioner Joe Tiseo of the proposed payment. "It's just a windfall....They don't need this for the project to be successful."
The request for funding was presented by county staff representing the county's Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. It is a similar request made two years ago by Blue Skies for an adjacent subsidized housing project for low-income residents. But in that case, Blue Skies was still competing for the federal financing, and the county's contribution gave them a higher rating. They still failed to win that lottery.
Blue Skies was able to compete without the county's involvement in the latest project, called Jacaranda Terrace on Loveland Boulevard, because it is a specialized contract for housing for the disabled. They are partnering with social service agency Community Assisted and Supportive Living to run this low income project for people with physical and other kinds of disabilities.
"We are trying to incentivize any developer of affordable housing to come to Charlotte County," the county's Housing Director Colleen Turner told commissioners. "Anytime we open the door for an opportunity for a developer to receive an incentive, which is money in their pocket, that's going to attract other developers to come in the future."
"Incentivization is to get somebody over the top," said Commission Chair Bill Truex. "They're teed up. They're at the box, ready to go."
Tiseo pointed out that the county only has so much money in its affordable housing savings account.
"They're going to eat up 30% of what we have in the trust fund," he said.
The county should save that $235,000 for the next affordable housing project, Truex said.
The project is set for 7.7 acres and 88 units of housing restricted to very low income households and individuals with disabilities. In 2019, Blue Skies competed for a different kind of federal financing to build 96 units of subsidized housing for any low-income residents on a site adjacent to Jacaranda Terrace. Several times, however, Blue Skies has not received the lottery number it needs for that project. Developers have said that kind of housing is difficult to plan for, given that it may take years before the project draws the right number in the annual lottery.
