Charlotte County has taken a roundabout step to protect the endangered Florida scrub jay.
Commissioners agreed last week that the county should cast votes in favor of charging itself fees in the Prairie Creek Park property owners association. The county now owns 25, five-acre parcels in the subdivision, which is next to Prairie Creek Preserve. There are 300 multi-acre parcels in the subdivision.
The Prairie Creek POA had a rule saying county-owned land did not have to pay fees, but as the county became one of the main property owners, members wanted to change that. They needed the county to vote in favor of charging itself $600 per parcel.
Several commissioners balked at the proposal initially. County staff had asked for permission to vote in any property owner’s association of which the county is a member. Commissioner Christopher Constance said he was not willing to grant such authority to staff.
“I really don’t want to give away broad powers,” Constance said.
The county owns property in many associations, often for the purpose of maintaining canals or utility structures such as a lift station.
Instead, the ordinance was changed to allow staff only in this instance to vote as a property owner.
In 2007, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Charlotte County agreed to a plan to protect the scrub jay. To meet federal regulations, the county has committed to an extensive habitat protection program which requires buying and maintaining suitable land in exchange for building permits in scrub jay habitat. So far, the county has bought enough land to keep handing out building permits.
Prairie Creek Preserve and the adjacent subdivision have some of the better land for the scrub jay. The bird is endangered because it does not last long in a fragmented landscape with development encroaching, according to Fish and Wildlife. It also requires scrub landscape rather than fully wooded property.
