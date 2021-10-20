MURDOCK — Charlotte County commissioners agree they should claim the right to set developer impact fees, even if they don’t agree on what fees to charge.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday that the county faces “extraordinary circumstances” enabling them to deviate from a new state law dramatically restricting municipal government from increasing these fees.
Commissioner Chris Constance summarized the board’s shared feeling that the state has overstepped its authority.
“Our rights have been completely taken away by others that honestly, I don’t think have the brain power to figure what we have to do at the local level,” he said to nods of assent.
Commissioners Ken Doherty and Bill Truex, however, have said they do not want to see the county raise impact fees dramatically.
They believe the county should be able to handle the fee increase restrictions stated in the new legislation, including the 50% over four years.
“I was in a budget hearing where I heard that we don’t need to raise impact fees,” said Truex, who is a home builder. “I don’t see a reason to increase it over the 12.5% a year.”
Commissioners Constance and Joe Tiseo have argued for large increases to catch up following the years of depressed fees and to handle the amount of construction the county must undertake in the coming years.
The staff report identifies a $64.8 million shortfall in funding for construction projects over the next six years, without an increase in impact fees.
“I don’t want to conflate raising impact fees with what we’re doing today,” Tiseo said. “We can talk about fees at a later date. We just need to get our rights back today.”
Impact fees charged to developers are a major funding source to build infrastructure such as roads, sidewalks, libraries and fire stations. State law requires that new infrastructure paid for with impact fees must be matched up with needs arising out of the construction of new homes, businesses and services.
State legislators earlier this year decided that municipalities in the state were abusing the impact fee option. They voted in a new law saying local governments cannot raise fees more than 25% over two years or 50% over four years. To cut off last-minute increases, legislators made the law retroactive to Jan. 1.
In March, commissioners had tentatively agreed to raise impact fees from the current $4,409 for single-family homes — the benchmark land use category, to $6,200. As a 41% increase in one year, however, that would violate the new state law. Other land use fees would go down and others would go up at different rates.
The new law put Charlotte County in a quandary. Earlier commissions had slashed impact fees after the recession in 2008 to protect contractors and developers as property values tanked. The current commission began trying to compromise and has been increasing fees for several years. Now, with the housing market soaring, the county is anticipating a dramatic population increase.
County staff advised commissioners they can simply claim extraordinary circumstances, and then set the new rates as intended. There is apparently no agency regulating this in state government, they have said.
Staff wrote an eight-page report giving reasons for declaring extraordinary circumstances.
1. The new law violates the county’s home rule charter “by pre-empting a very local decision to the state and limits the ability for the local jurisdiction to make appropriate decisions relating to the funding of infrastructure improvements within its jurisdictional boundaries.”
2. The new law forces the county to violate the original impact fee law by using an outdated study and by setting fees not related to the cost of new infrastructure.
3. The retroactive provision improperly nullifies a decision of a “property elected board.”
4. The requirement that four out of five commissioners agree with any fee change is a higher standard than the county requires for taxes or other fees.
