PORT CHARLOTTE — The debate continues over whether Charlotte County should raise its impact fees due to “extraordinary circumstances.”
A full increase to each of the six fee categories could almost double the impact fee costs for a single-family home.
State law restricts local governments from making large impact fee increases unless “extraordinary circumstances” are declared.
Commissioners have been considering raising impact fees for months based on extraordinary circumstances like population increase, escalating construction costs, and infrastructure needs resulting from growth.
Impact fees raise millions of dollars for capital projects like roads, libraries, parks and fire stations.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioners Bill Truex and Ken Doherty both wanted a more recent population count to be factored into the county’s impact fee projections.
“We based our extraordinary circumstances — the most recent one — on explosive growth populations,” Doherty said. “I’m saying to myself I want it confirmed that staff can look at the 2020 true census numbers.”
No decisions were made and county staff will bring it back at the Jan. 28 meeting.
“Having the most accurate information is the most important way to move forward,” Truex added.
The methodology for the county’s current impact fee projections are based on a January 2021 impact fee study built around the 2010 census for the county.
At that time, commissioners had unanimously accepted the study from consulting firm Duncan & Associates.
For 2020, the U.S. Census reported 186,847 people in the county. In 2010, the bureau reported only $159,978.
Because the 2020 Census was not available, the consultant made estimates on a variety of impact fee categories.
“What he was trying to do was get the 2010 census numbers to estimate what they’d be for 2020,” Doherty said. “For single-family detached 10-year permits, from 2010 to 2020, he added to the 2010 number 6,337 permits in 10 years. That’s not even close.”
“We’re basing everything on what we’re doing right now,” he added, “on explosive growth (and) he didn’t know what it was,”
This is the second time commissioners have asked for more details.
At the May 24 meeting, they wanted a better breakdown of project revenue sources — ad valorem tax, capital projects fund, 1% sales tax and impact fees — and how the impact fee revenues would be applied.
Fee categories consist of transportation, libraries, parks, fire stations, public buildings and law enforcement.
Currently, collection rates for the majority of the categories list at 0%, except transportation at 90%.
Commissioners approved the 90% rate in December, increasing the cost for single-family homes to $5,660, up 28% from $4,409.
If all six categories were raised to 100%, that could almost double the current $5,660 fees, bringing it to just under $10,000, according to county documents.
At Tuesday’s meeting, county staff excluded sales tax fee revenue for projects, while raising every category to 100%.
The majority of those project categories were estimated to be in shortfall from 2022 to 2027: Transportation projects ($28.7 million), law enforcement projects ($84 million), fire stations projects ($2.1 million), library projects ($5.7 million), public buildings projects ($1.1 million).
Only parks and recreation projects were found in surplus at $2.2 million.
All together, the county would be looking at an estimated shortfall of $43.8 million in six years.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo wanted to move ahead with the 100% impact fee jump.
“It looks like the net results of what you (county staff) provided is that we have a shortfall in all those various categories,” Tiseo said.
“Here’s the bottom line, we have a (the Duncan) technical report,” he continued. “We’ve adopted it and it’s legally defensible. Yet we sit here, I think it’s been two years, we’ve been haggling over these fees; it’s unnecessary now. Now, it’s procrastination.”
