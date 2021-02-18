Vaccine administration scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23 at the Harold Avenue Regional Park will be delayed one day until Wednesday, Feb. 24, Charlotte County announced Thursday.

This is due to weather-related disruptions in other parts of the country that are causing delays in vaccine delivery.

The change includes both first shot appointments in the morning and second shot appointments in the afternoon.

Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com

