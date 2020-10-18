"We need more women on the ballots."
That's what David Jones, who is running for the Florida House of Representatives District 75, said at a rally hosted by the Charlotte County Democrats on Saturday morning.
About 100 people of all ages showed up to show their support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
"Many people today are angry, but women are particularly angry," said Teresa Jenkins, Chair of Charlotte County Democratic Executive Committee. "The rights that women fought hard to obtain have continually been under assault by the Trump administration.
"Now, his ultra-conservative Supreme Court nominee’s writings and statements on health care, sexual assault and gender-based discrimination demonstrate that women’s social and economic equality is threatened by a cynical, political power grab.
"After almost four years of the Trump administration, women understand that democracy is not a spectator sport. If the current administration is successful, 20 million Americans will lose their healthcare."
DJ Louie Munoz played upbeat music for the crowd while holding a sign saying: "Latinos for Biden."
Kendra Villanueva brought her four-year-old son, Axl , to the event.
"I think it's a very important time and we need to support all of the Democratic nominees," she said.
After the rally, the group held signs and waved to cars on the southbound side of U.S. 41.
"The focus of the rally was to protest the current administration's actions, which endanger women's rights to equal justice, health care and economic opportunities," said Fran Dance, media contact for the organization.
For more information, visit www.charlottedems.com.
