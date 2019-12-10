PORT CHARLOTTE — If you're out finishing your holiday shopping in the Murdock area, you might see Charlotte County deputies patrolling on Segways.
But they're no Paul Blart - the character from the 2009 comedy film Mall Cop - though Deputy Bill Miller stated it's a joke he hears often.
Neither the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office nor the North Port Police Department have Segways. The Punta Gorda Police Department has just one which is used at Charlotte High School.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is the only law enforcement agency in the area to use them for retail patrols, and the deputies are required to pass both a written and practice test before they can ride them.
"We're not just mall cops," said Miller said in an interview with the Sun, explaining how the Segways are equipped with everything a regular cop would carry on patrol — drug tests, ticket books, flexible handcuffs, and more.
Though he's never chased anyone on a Segway, Miller said he and the other deputies in the Community Policing Unit have made arrests, setting their Segways aside to take suspects into custody. They then wait for a road patrol deputy to transport the suspects.
During the holiday season, the retail patrols are mainly about making law enforcement visible to anyone who might be considering a crime.
"Ninety-nine percent of it is being seen," Miller said. "If someone sees us and is thinking about breaking to a car, they're going to think twice about it."
The patrols between Thanksgiving and Christmas are mainly in the Murdock area, and deputies switch from Segways to bicycles throughout their shifts, then into patrol vehicles after dark.
But the Segways aren't only for retail areas. Their thick tires also make them ideal for taking into wooded areas where a patrol vehicle might have trouble accessing. Miller said he and his partner ride them into homeless camps and are known by name by many of the homeless in the area.
The Segways are about 7 years old and can go up to 12 miles per hour. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office owns two of them, and they are stored in the Crime Prevention Office at the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall. They last about eight hours before they need charging, Miller said.
They are also used at parades and events like the air show and baseball games.
Miller said he likes the fact the Segways are maneuverable, quiet, and make a nice platform for viewing parking lots or businesses. He loves his work and the interaction with the community.
"People love us," he said. "Some say, 'Oh, look, it's the mall cop, but most give us the thumbs up," he said.
