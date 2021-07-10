Charlotte County donates van to American Legion

Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, on behalf of the county government, donated a no-longer-used county van to American Legion Post 103 in Punta Gorda on Friday. This the second county donation to a local veterans organization. The vans are used to transport members for medical appointments and to carry the color guard to ceremonies. From left, American Legion Post 103 members Steve Cornwell, Robert Jusiak, Mel Wilson, Tom Fascio, George Stern, Ron Lakin, Post Commander John Dollinger and Deutsch.

