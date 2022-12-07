PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis is resigning his position.
“It is with great sadness that I submit my resignation as Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections due to health issues, effective immediately,” Stamoulis wrote in a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday. “Hurricane Ian apparently has caused more damage here than that which it inflicted on our homes and voting locations.”
Stamoulis credited his staff and 450 poll workers for “pull(ing) off the near impossible” after the hurricane, with 93,000 voters casting ballots for a turnout of 61% — the second-largest mid-term turnout in Charlotte County in more than 20 years.
He also thanked DeSantis and his staff for his post-storm executive order “which relaxed certain rules and which made it all possible.”
“I can think of no better example of a successful partnering of state and local government than that which we just experienced,” he stated.
Stamoulis, a Republican and former New Jersey judge, is two years into his fourth four-year term as election supervisor.
DeSantis will appoint a successor to fill out the remainder of his term.
The next election for election supervisor is Nov. 5, 2024.
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex was surprised by the resignation.
“I’ve known Paul since he first ran for office,” Truex said. “He is a good guy and an excellent supervisor of elections.”
Punta Gorda resident Joe Comeaux is a poll watcher. He said when Stamoulis learned 69 ballots were misprinted in the recent election, which included not having the Punta Gorda City Council candidate names listed or the charter amendment questions, he acted quickly to fix the issue.
“He tracked down all the voters and gave them new, corrected ballots just in time for the election,” Comeaux said. “He is an honest man. He learned there was an issue and fixed it. He is a stand-up guy.”
Stamoulis could not be reached for comment Wednesday. No employees in the Punta Gorda elections office wanted to comment.
