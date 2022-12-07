PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis is resigning his position.

“It is with great sadness that I submit my resignation as Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections due to health issues, effective immediately,” Stamoulis wrote in a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday. “Hurricane Ian apparently has caused more damage here than that which it inflicted on our homes and voting locations.”


