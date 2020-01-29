Charlotte County EMS calls increased in 2019, but they’ve begun to level off from past years.
In 2019, there were 26,788 calls, compared to 26,337 in 2018 and 25,282 in 2017.
“It’s not a huge increase, only around 2 percent,” said Quality Improvement Coordinator Max Lopez. “But if you look at the five years prior, we were growing by 5 percent, 10 percent, one year was 14 percent.”
Lopez said the growth in the last two years has been largely in the Englewood area, near South Gulf Cove and Englewood Community Hospital.
“Speaking with the permitting department, there’s just tons of permits out in that area,” he said.
Lopez said he believes the area’s population growth makes up most of the increase in calls the county has seen in recent years.
“I think some of our residents that are seasonal, I believe they are coming sooner when they’ve had the bad winters up there,” he said. “What I notice also as far as trends is that we definitely have more, and I think people are here more, during the summer. We’re not as slow as we were during the summer. It stays pretty busy.”
Call types have remained steady, Lopez said, with traumatic injuries as the number one call type, followed by acute pain and respiratory distress.
Traumatic injuries could include anything from a stubbed toe to a four-vehicle crash with injuries, so it’s difficult to say if any specific type of injury is increasing.
While other counties have seen large rise in overdose calls, Lopez said those have stayed fairly steady in Charlotte County. In 2019, they dropped to 230, down from 245 in 2018. The number has hovered in the mid-2000s for the past three to four years, he said.
“Our population is a little older,” he said. “Fortunately, we haven’t seen that increase like some other counties have, which is great.”
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.