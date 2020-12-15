Charlotte County hospitals currently lack the ultra-cold storage for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, but they'll likely receive the Moderna vaccine early next week, health and emergency management officials told The Daily Sun Tuesday.
The first vaccines arrived in Florida and other states Monday, but only in five major metropolitan hospitals statewide, where they are being given to health care workers. That vaccine by Pfizer requires storage at almost 100 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.
Moderna's vaccine, which has similar technology and effectiveness, is up for emergency use authorization before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this week, with the national supply chain ready to go shortly after that. This vaccine requires storage at just minus 30 or 40 degrees below zero, Charlotte County Health Chief Joe Pepe said. The county's three hospitals have that kind of medical-grade refrigeration, he said.
"That's why we know we're going to see Moderna here," Pepe said.
In contrast, Sarasota Memorial Hospital said it has ultra-cold freezers for the Pfizer vaccine, although it was not among the first five Florida hospitals to receive vaccines Monday.
Moderna, which was developed with U.S. government funding, will have more supply to offer than Pfizer, Pepe said. Pfizer's early supplies are committed to other countries.
This week, Florida is getting 174,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine, Charlotte County's Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said. Next week, the state is expecting 300,000 to 400,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, the Miami Herald said Tuesday, attributing this to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Pepe and Fuller presented a weekly COVID-19 update to commissioners Tuesday, identifying a growing number of people hospitalized locally, particularly over age 65.
Long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities, were bumped up to phase 1A recently, but those vaccines have not arrived at Charlotte County facilities. Local facilities will be working with CVS and Walgreen's, Pepe said. The two retailers have an agreement with the U.S. government to handle distribution to these facilities, which have the highest death rates.
Independent of these pharmacies, the state is sending vaccine strike teams to some long-term care facilities this week, but not in Charlotte County, Pepe said.
A surge in new cases locally has leveled off this week. Pepe attributed the surge to Thanksgiving travel and the return of snowbirds. As for the Christmas holiday, he said, "We expect another surge of travel-related testing and possibly another surge of cases after that."
Most spread now is within households, rather than places such as restaurants, Pepe said.
Commissioner Christopher Constance said given the limited supply of the vaccine, the county should consider giving lower vaccine priority to people who have already had coronavirus, because they might have protective antibodies.
Pepe said he would ask officials at the state Department of Health about this, adding that it is safe to be vaccinated if you have already had the coronavirus.
Commission Chair Bill Truex disagreed with Constance's suggestion. People can get COVID-19 twice, he said, adding that he knows people who have been very sick twice with the disease. His comments are supported by advice from the U.S. Centers For Disease Control, which also states that scientists do not know how long natural or vaccine immunity lasts.
Constance also urged the Department of Health and local hospitals to provide detailed information on how the vaccine works as well as how it was developed, to allay fears about whether it is dangerous.
