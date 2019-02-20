Some Charlotte County commissioners are ready to pull the trigger on increasing impact fees for new construction.
The question is how much.
The board sat through another presentation on fees on Feb. 19, showing how higher fees might pay for two future road widening projects: Harborview Road and Edgewater/Flamingo. Even with maxed-out impact fees, however, the county would run short by $56 million over 10 years, said Budget Director Gordon Burger.
Commissioner Christopher Constance said he has asked that the board vote on a hearing date at their upcoming meeting next week. The hearing would be in March, and assuming an up vote, fees would rise in 90 days.
“We need to move on this now,” Constance said.
Constance wondered whether new rates would take effect in time to capture an additional $1 million or more in these fees from Sunseeker Resort.
Allegiant Travel Company’s Sunseeker Resort is planned for construction along Charlotte Harbor. The company is expected to submit building permit applications in the coming weeks for pilings, according to the county’s zoning official, Shaun Cullinan.
Low impact fees have cost the county more than $100 million over the last 35 years, Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he calculated. To make up for this, the county has been using sales tax dollars and other strategies, he said, which is not fair. He said he would oppose any suggestion to raise a capital funds property tax.
“I’m not even going to discuss raising the millage rate — ever — on folks here for what they’ve been doing for this county, for supporting sales tax, after sales tax, after sales tax... We can no longer neglect the impact fee schedule at a 60 percent discount.”
The county’s impact fees are currently much lower than charged in Lee, Collier and Sarasota. Charlotte County fees are currently set at 40 percent of the allowable rate.
The fee for the construction of a single family home is $3,803. A varied schedule of fees applies to a long list of construction projects including hotels, grocery stores and private schools.
Each 10 percent the county increases these fees will raise a little over $1 million a year, Burger said. Raising fees to 100 percent would mean an extra $6.2 million annually.
The building industry in general opposes impact fees. Locally, the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association has said research shows how development of new structures brings in new revenues to the community, without the need for impact fees.
Other studies contradict that, however, leading to legislation allowing communities to collect the fees to apply toward capital projects, such as roads, schools, libraries, police and fire structures.
Commissioner Bill Truex, who owns a construction company, was not present at the workshop. He has been a strong voice against raising impact fees, saying they represent double taxation on supplies and materials.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said he believes the county’s low rates have encouraged growth. Nonetheless, he said, he is willing to look at increasing rates.
“I’m certainly willing to talk about raising the impact fees,” he said.
