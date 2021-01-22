The annual Charlotte County Fair will be out of the ordinary this year. After an unexpected year, the fair will return with a few changes.
Beginning Jan. 29, this year's fair will feature classic rides, fan favorite foods, daily shows and outdoor activities. Locals can look forward to Senior's Day and the Classic Car Show on Jan. 31, free gate admission on Feb. 2, and Student Day on Feb. 7.
Typically, the fair hosts local student art in the expo center located at the front of the venue, where kids could show off their creations decorated with ribbons. However, the indoor venue has been closed off with the concern of a lack in social distancing.
The students will be recognized for their work nonetheless.
Charlotte County Fair Association Principal Kam Mahshie stated the importance of showcasing students' accomplishments and displaying their creativity.
"All student artwork will still be posted on our website and these kids will continue to be awarded with ribbons and scholarships," said Mahshie. "We hope to make it up to the students down the road when it is safe to do so."
As with the mandate to keep all buildings closed, the livestock barns will be operated outdoors with a sunshade for the animals.
Mahshie is hopeful the fair will see a normal turnout.
"From what I've heard, attendance shouldn't be lower," he said. "Our recent shows have been successful, so we're hoping for the best. It looks like we will have good weather for opening week."
To coincide with safety recommendations and promote a safe venue, the Charlotte County Fair Association has implemented guidelines for the upcoming fair.
It is strongly recommended guests wear face masks at the venue. Guests have also been advised to practice social distancing and evaluate their own health risks prior to attending. Restrooms will be accessible with the requirement of face masks.
The Charlotte County Fair 2021 opens Jan. 29 and runs through Feb. 7. The fairgrounds are at 2333 El Jobean Road, in Port Charlotte.
For opening hours, dates and more information, call 941-629-4252 or visit www.TheCharlotteCountyFair.com.
