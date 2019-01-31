It started out as a little carnival in a parking lot in what is now the Event & Conference Center in Punta Gorda.
Decades later, the Charlotte County Fair is not so little anymore. Now, it has its own expansive parking lot at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds in Port Charlotte. It has food and rides and vendors and magic shows. It helps to fund scholarships for Charlotte County students.
Celebrating 30 years from its official incorporation in April 1989, the fair is all grown up. It will run from Feb. 1 through Feb. 10 at the fairgrounds.
Over the years, it has evolved into a highly anticipated event that helps make up the character of Charlotte County.
“It started off in a parking lot as a little carnival,” said John Mahshie, treasurer of the Charlotte County Fair Association, which sponsors the fair and other revenue-generating events year-round.
Mashie, one of the fair founders, recalled how that was before the association incorporated and moved from the parking lot to what is now Charlotte Sports Park, across the street from the fairgrounds. The little show featured “nothing, nothing. It wasn’t a fair. It was just a carnival.”
Charlotte Sports Park was home to the fair before 2000, when the association began to occupy 20 acres it had purchased across the street from the ball park. The association bought the property for $248,000 and spent $500,000 developing it.
Progress has been steady since then. Parking has been enhanced over the years. Paving has been installed. Improvements have been made to the lighting. The fair has become a wintertime constant in the county.
Over the years, it has average between 18,000 and 22,000 people, although attendance has been as high as more than 30,000. Proceeds from all the events -- including the fair -- go to fund scholarships in agriculture, art and music for Charlotte County students.
By design, the fair is not going out of its way to promote the anniversary. The Mahshies – John and his brother, Kam, the general manager, and the rest of the board members – pride themselves on fairgoers being able to know what to expect. The food, the rides, the shows, the midway, are staples. Keeping the entertainment family friendly is a priority. Ticket prices and parking costs are kept reasonable.
There are Charlotte County residents who save money just to attend the event. The association wants those families to keep coming back. Members want the fair to be a family tradition, handed down from parents to kids.
“People get revved up for anniversaries, but it’s nothing special,” John said. “It’s just another year for us. We just want people to know we’ve been here for 30 years and our goal is always to provide fun and entertainment.”
The agricultural program is the heart of the fair. This year, it features 230 animals being shown by 120 kids up to 18 years old who are in the Charlotte County 4H Club or the Future Farmers of America, or both. Most of the kids hail from Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
The agricultural program features soft bunnies, colorful chickens and roosters, lambs, goats, pretty pigs and sturdy steers.
“We are an agricultural county fair chartered by the state of Florida,” Mahshie said. “We have to have animals. That’s why we’re not a carnival or something like that.”
Some of the bigger animals will be auctioned off for meat. It is an educational exercise for the high-school age youths, who must feed, care for and manage the hog or steer in a way that makes it marketable. In other words, they learn how to run a business.
Rides are always kept as a surprise at the fair, but the food and merchandise vendors are known quantities. This year, 21 food vendors and 300 feet of commercial vendors will populate the midway. Shows include a magician, trained birds, an aquatic acrobatic show and a dinosaur park.
“The bookings were incredible this year,” Mahshie said.
The Charlotte County Fair has come a long way over the years. But in the end, the event is so much like Charlotte County itself: small, warm and welcoming. Oh, and it’s fun, with plenty to eat.
“I grew up here,” Mahshie said. “I’ve always loved fairs. We used to have to go to Sarasota and Fort Myers for fairs. That’s why we got a fair. We decided our community needed a fair. A bunch of us got together, and here we are 30 years later.”
