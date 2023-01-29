PORT CHARLOTTE — Aside from the food, games and rides, there was serious competition going on with youth and their prized possessions at the Charlotte County Fair on Sunday afternoon.

Ellie Dueboay, 9, has been participating in 4-H competitions since she was 5 years old. On Sunday, she won “Best in Show” for her Polish black rabbit, Darth Vader, at the rabbit show, part of the fair’s youth livestock competitions.


