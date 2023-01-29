Westin Taube-Mulinix, 9, holds Axle, an 18-month-old dwarf papillion rabbit. This is Westin’s first year showing a rabbit. Axel is 18 months old and is currently ranked third in Florida by the American Rabbit Breeders Association.
The Pee Wee and Cloverbud members who participated in the Charlotte County Fair’s 4-H Rabbit Show proudly display their ribbons and trophies following the judging of their rabbits. Cloverbud animal activities are designed to introduce 5-8-year-olds to various kinds of animals and to develop basic care and handling skills.
Leeanna Giunta, 5, shows Forest to showmanship judges Chloe Dixon and Janine Tucker. Rabbit showmanship is a combination of a 4-H member’s knowledge of good rabbit management and care, how that information is presented to a judge, as well as the ability to handle and show the rabbit according to the American Rabbit Breeders Association breed standard.
Judge Jamie Dixon checks out Blackberry, raised by Emma Lynn Shipman, 6, during the judging of the rabbits raised by the Charlotte County 4-H Cloverbuds, ages 5-7. In general, judges will judge each rabbit’s weight, quality of fur, tail, ears, eye color and signs of sickness.
Ellie Dueboay, Grand Champion – Best in Show for the Charlotte County Fair’s 4-H Rabbit Show, was also Grand Champion in the Citrus Division. Ellie raised a “Sugar Belle” citrus tree. Developed in the 1980s by University of Florida researchers hoping to create a citrus variety resistant to greening disease, sugar belle oranges are a cross between a honeybell orange and a clementine
Ellie Dueboay, who has been raising rabbits for four years, holds Darth Vader. Ellie and Darth Vader placed Grand Champion — Best in Show at the Charlotte County Fair’s 4-H Rabbit Show.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Westin Taube-Mulinix, 9, holds Axle, an 18-month-old dwarf papillion rabbit. This is Westin’s first year showing a rabbit. Axel is 18 months old and is currently ranked third in Florida by the American Rabbit Breeders Association.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Pee Wee and Cloverbud members who participated in the Charlotte County Fair’s 4-H Rabbit Show proudly display their ribbons and trophies following the judging of their rabbits. Cloverbud animal activities are designed to introduce 5-8-year-olds to various kinds of animals and to develop basic care and handling skills.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Leeanna Giunta, 5, shows Forest to showmanship judges Chloe Dixon and Janine Tucker. Rabbit showmanship is a combination of a 4-H member’s knowledge of good rabbit management and care, how that information is presented to a judge, as well as the ability to handle and show the rabbit according to the American Rabbit Breeders Association breed standard.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Judge Jamie Dixon checks out Blackberry, raised by Emma Lynn Shipman, 6, during the judging of the rabbits raised by the Charlotte County 4-H Cloverbuds, ages 5-7. In general, judges will judge each rabbit’s weight, quality of fur, tail, ears, eye color and signs of sickness.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Ellie Dueboay, Grand Champion – Best in Show for the Charlotte County Fair’s 4-H Rabbit Show, was also Grand Champion in the Citrus Division. Ellie raised a “Sugar Belle” citrus tree. Developed in the 1980s by University of Florida researchers hoping to create a citrus variety resistant to greening disease, sugar belle oranges are a cross between a honeybell orange and a clementine
PORT CHARLOTTE — Aside from the food, games and rides, there was serious competition going on with youth and their prized possessions at the Charlotte County Fair on Sunday afternoon.
Ellie Dueboay, 9, has been participating in 4-H competitions since she was 5 years old. On Sunday, she won “Best in Show” for her Polish black rabbit, Darth Vader, at the rabbit show, part of the fair’s youth livestock competitions.
“I like working with animals and my goal is to show larger ones on the future,” Ellie said.
She also won “Best in Show” for her Sugar Belle citrus tree, a cross between an orange and honeybell tree.
“It makes very sweet fruit,” Ellie said.
Westin Taube-Mulinix, 8, plans to be a large animal veterinarian when he is older. He brought his dwarf papillon, Axle.
“This is my fourth year at the fair,” Westin said. “Next year I want to bring a hog to the show.”
His goal is to do more American Rabbit Breeders Association shows in the future.
Leeana Giunta, 5, brought Forest, a 2-year-old rabbit.
This is her second year competing, and she’s following in her mom and dad’s footsteps.
“I love animals and my mom did this when she was little,” Leeana said.
Judge Jamie Dixon said 19 participants ranging from age 5 though 15 competed in the show. More than 50 recognized rabbit breeds are accepted in the competition. There were no Cavy (guinea pigs and other small rodents) in the Sunday event, unlike in other years.
Participants were judged on the coat and behavior of the breed, as well as the showmanship and overall health of the animal.
Competitions scheduled for later this week include goats, pigs, poultry and steer.
Each of the 4 “H’s” stand for principles the members are taught: head, heart, hands and health. The organization allows young people to experience and learn about various topics like animal care, farming and healthy living skills, according to its website.
The Charlotte County Fair Youth Livestock Program is an educational event for 4-H and Future Farmers of America members. The shows are youth-only and are open to Charlotte County 4-H members enrolled in school or home school.
Showmanship categories were based on the exhibitor’s age.
{span style=”background-color: #ffffff;”}The fair runs through Feb. 5 at 2333 El Jobean Rd. (SR 776), Port Charlotte.{/span}
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.