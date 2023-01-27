The 2023 edition of the Charlotte County Fair runs every day through Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road S.R. 776, Port Charlotte. The fair is open noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 10 p.m. Sundays, and 5 to 10 p.m. weekdays — except Fridays when you can ride until 1 a.m.
The 2023 edition of the Charlotte County Fair runs every day through Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road S.R. 776, Port Charlotte. The fair is open noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 10 p.m. Sundays, and 5 to 10 p.m. weekdays — except Fridays when you can ride until 1 a.m.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Gladis Anastasini prepares her Oh-La-La Crepes booth for hungry fairgoers at the Charlotte County Fair on Friday morning. The fair is open through Feb. 5.
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Fair is here.
It opened at 5 p.m. Friday, with the annual extravaganza runs every day through Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road S.R. 776, Port Charlotte.
The fair is open noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 10 p.m. Sundays, and 5 to 10 p.m. weekdays — except Fridays when you can ride until 1 a.m.
The fair includes displays from schools, businesses and more. There’s a large agriculture area with 4-H and FFA animals on exhibit. These include steers, hogs, goats, lambs, rabbits, fowl and other small animals.
Local and traveling food, beverage and merchandise vendors are set up.
Family entertainment shows are scheduled for multiple shows each day, including Veronica and Her Incredible Puppy Friends, the Mystic Magic Show and the Friendly Joe Zombie Show.
Belle City Amusements has brought its midway rides, games and food vendors. The fair has ride-all-rides specials every day.
Gate admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students most days. Children 5 and younger are free. The fair offers free admission on several days, including Student Day Feb. 5, when all students and school employees get in free with ID.
Parking is $5, and most of the spaces are across S.R. 776 at the Charlotte Sports Park lot.
Charlotte County deputies daily to stop traffic and help fairgoers cross the busy road. Message boards are already in place.
“We expect minor delays and ask the community to be patient and exercise caution when traveling near the entrance of the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, the Sheriff’s Office stated in an email to The Daily Sun.
