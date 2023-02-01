Jackson Gant, vice president of Charlotte High School FFA, grooms Chief, a Maine Anjou weighing 1182 pounds, for the Charlotte County Fair Steer Show held Saturday. Chief was the first steer that Jackson has shown at the Charlotte County Fair. Chief was named reserve grand champion.
Jasmine Moulton, Charlotte High School FFA Senior, who started showing steers at age 12 and has been showing steers for the past 6 years, shows Milky Way, a Main Anjou steer weighing 1,402 pounds, at the Charlotte County Fair 2023 Steer Show held Saturday. Milky Way was named the grand champion.
Shelbi McCall, owner of McCall Family Farms in Mayo and a sixth-generation Floridian, was the judge for the Charlotte County Fair 2023 Steer Show. McCall judged over 25 steers for the show. One of the features of her judging is the detailed comments about the steers and what she is looking for in each class to determine the grand champion winner.
Hailey Barham with Tex, weighing 1,215 pounds, placed second and Jackson Gant with Chief, weighing 1,187 pounds, placed first in Class 4 for steers weighing 1,150–1,224 pounds at the Charlotte County Fair 2023 Steer Show.
Cade Flowers, a member of the Charlotte County FFA, brushes A-1, a Brangus weighing 1070 pounds, prior to the Charlotte County Fair 2023 Steer Show.
Members of the Charlotte County 4-H and FFA say the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the Charlotte County Fair 2023 Steer Show held on Saturday.
Bailey Scott, 8, shows Twister, weighing 1,203 pounds, at the Charlotte County Fair 2023 Steer Show.
