The Charlotte County Fair is coming back for its 31st year, and on a slightly larger scale than last year.
Though most things remain the same, the agricultural program student art display is growing, general manager Kam Mahshie said.
“We try to do it that way, keep everything the same for tradition’s sake,” Mahshie said.
This year, Mahshie said, there will be 300 animals shown, compared to last year’s 200, and the small animal barn will be expanded. He predicts it may double in size this year.
The art show will expand by 1,000 square feet, Mahshie said. The Charlotte County Fair gives each of the three high schools — Charlotte, Port Charlotte, and Lemon Bay — $1,000 scholarships to give to one student.
“We tried to make it a little bit more professional, give them a bit more room,” Mahshie said. “We made it bigger last year, too, and was still a little tight.”This year, there will be two new days. Tuesday, Feb. 4, there will be free gate admission, sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union of Florida. Feb. 6 is Military Appreciation Day, and gate entry will be free to all current or former military, along with their families, with proof of service. This does not include parking or rides. On Senior Day, Feb. 2, admission will be $2 for seniors and there will be a classic car show.Regular gate admission is $7 for adults, $5 for students, free for kids ages 5 and under. Cost for parking is $5.
Featured acts this year include the Amazing Anastasini Circus and the Trickey Dogs Show. Performance times vary depending on the day, but will take place from opening until closing day.
Mahshie said it takes about a month to work out the logistics of the fair, including cleaning the grounds, getting trees trimmed, and putting fences up. The final part, when the vendors move in, takes anywhere from four to five days, he said.
“Everything is happening in those five days,” he said.
Mahshie said the fair’s attendance does not tend to fluctuate a lot each year, and for the most part, he typically sees the same people.
“It’s like a big family every year,” Mahshie said. “ It’s good to see everybody out there once a year, seeing the people I don’t see all the time.”
He added he hopes that the week brings nice weather.
“It’s good old tradition trying to keep things alive,” he said.
The Charlotte County Fair is at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte.
The Charlotte County Fair runs from 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. For a full list of performance times and ride prices, visit thecharlottecountyfair.com/charlotte-county-fair-schedule.
