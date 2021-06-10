Families of Charlotte County Public Schools students now have access to discounted internet service.
This opportunity has been extended to families whose CCPS students attend one of the 18 schools to offer the all-free meals Community Eligibility Program.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit, a temporary FCC program, was designed to extend affordable internet service to those struggling during the pandemic.
"With the high cost of renting a home in Charlotte County, this will enable school age children to reap the benefits of internet services and their family being able to fit this into their budget," said Mike Riley, spokesperson for the school district.
The EBB provides up to $50 a months discount for broadband service, up to $75 a month discount for households on qualifying Tribal lands and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.
Check your application eligibility at www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit. To apply or for more information, visit GetEmergencyBroadband.org or call 833-511-0311.
Parents and guardians of Charlotte High School and Lemon Bay High School students have been notified to check their qualifications to receive the internet discount.
Non-qualifiers of Charlotte High and Lemon Bay High include 10th, 11th and 12th grade students who did not submit a free or reduced-priced meal application last August or September.
To check eligibility or to apply for a $50 per month internet service discount, visit Champs.yourcharlotteschools.net.
"It provides a way for needy yet deserving children to have access to the internet for their schoolwork," said Riley.
