The Charlotte County Florida Education Association is starting the new year under new leadership.
Renee Wiley, who served as the vice president of the organization for the past decade, and has been with the organization since 1994, stepped up to fill the role held by Bryan Bouton.
He announced he was stepping down for personal reasons.
According to the organization’s by-laws, if the president steps down, the vice president becomes president.
Wiley stepped into her new role Jan. 31.
Wiley is also a Title I Resource and Family Engagement liaison for 13 Title I schools in the county, and a teacher on assignment. She works with families at 10 elementary schools, two middle schools, and one high school, to help them understand standards and expectations for their children.
“I’ve got big shoes to fill, you take the vice president role knowing that you may have to step up at some point, but it’s not something I was just in the wings waiting to do,” she said.
As Bouton and Wiley worked together for a number of years, they saw eye-to-eye on a lot of things. As a whole, Wiley said the team works very well together, and they will continue to be advocates for education, for teachers, students, and support staff.
The executive board will meet this weekend, a date they had set in place a year ago, for the board to get together and discuss their plans for the remainder of the year.
Wiley plans to meet with the executive board, her treasurer and secretary, and decide as a team who the new vice president will be within the next week.
“Our new VP will have to be someone willing to listen and understand what teachers are telling him/her, and be open minded,” Wiley explained. “These are things Bryan has always been. It will be a dynamic of making sure they’re there to serve our members.”
Wiley stressed that the organization is trying not to miss a beat, though they are sad to see Bouton go, they are trying to make the transition as smooth as possible.
