Charlotte County firefighters got to meet President George W. Bush this week, and they have the photos to prove it.
The former president flew into Coral Creek Airport, a private airport off Gasparilla Road in Cape Haze, close to the Bush’s family vacation quarters in Boca Grande. Members of the Bush family routinely gather on the exclusive island, usually right after Christmas, to relax, play golf, fish and spend time with friends.
Charlotte County emergency workers know the routine.
“When the president or former presidents travel into our area, Secret Service requests that we have an engine and ambulance stand by, in case of an emergency,” said Todd Dunn, spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire and EMS.
He added, “Station 4 is down the street from the private Coral Creek Airport and usually gets the honor of standing by for arrivals and departures.”
Lt. Matt Averbeck has been on presidential detail at the airport five times now.
He said former president Bush is always friendly and gracious and takes time each year to pose for a group photo. However, this time he took individual photos with everyone at the airport.
“It is nice to be honored by President Bush. He gave us true accolades for what we do as professionals,” said Averbeck.
”It was cool President Bush took the time to say hello to us and greet us all individually. He is very personable,” he added.
The 43rd president is no stranger to Charlotte County. Before he was elected president, he was an owner for 10 years of the Texas Rangers, who practiced and played at the Charlotte Sports Park — then Charlotte County Stadium — from 1987 to 2002. He often attended games there, many times watching from the stands.
