Charlotte County Fire and EMS first responders recently competed in the First Responder Games on their days off, and four teams took home the gold, announced agency spokesperson Todd Dunn.
 
The teams won in basketball, fishing, golf, and mountain biking. 
 
The basketball team of Charlotte County won the gold for the 3-on-3 basketball tournament.
 
The team was comprised of Brandon Hurley, Adrian Ivankovic, Jordan Croteau, Ludgeor Cameus, Fabrice Dufrene and Jon Otto.
 
Winning the gold for the golf coed division were co-workers Robert Garrick, John Moya, Angela Walker, and Jeremy Walker.
 
When first responders Frank Paolella, Michael Kerns, Matt DeGaeta, and Zack Ballard decided to go fishing on their day off, it was to enter the First Responder Games fishing tournament held in Charlotte Harbor.
 
That team took the gold for catching the winning fish on May 20: a 31-inch redfish, 34-inch snook, and a 19.6-inch trout.
 
Mountain biking team members were Brian Fraley, Doug Marker, Clint Sherbet, and Pat Judy, who retired from the agency but came back to compete.
 
There were two winners in another mountain biking competition, the over-40 class, and a gold medal went to Marker, while Fraley brought home the bronze.
 
The First Responder Games are an Olympic-style competition that takes place in annually in Florida. The multi-sport event attracts thousands of police, fire, paramedics, EMTs, and military and federal agents from all over the U.S. 
 
This year's games had more than two dozen competitions in archery, billiards, boating, chess, hockey, pickleball, poker, racquetball, softball, shooting competitions, push pull, crossfit, bench press, cornhole, and tennis.
 
The games began May 31 and end this week.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments