Pure gold: Charlotte County Fire and EMS team winners of the 3-on-3 basketball tournament are, from left: Brandon Hurley, Adrian Ivankovic, Jordan Croteau, Ludgeor Cameus, Fabrice Dufrene, and Jon Otto.
Charlotte County Fire and EMS also swept the fishing tournament with gold medals. Team members are, from left: Frank Paolella, Michael Kerns, Matt DeGaeta, and Zack Ballard. The winning fish were a 31" redfish, a 34" snook, and a 19.6" trout.
The mountain biking team of Charlotte County Fire and EMS also took first place and were the fourth team to win gold medals. Pictured are, from left: Brian Fraley, Doug Marker, Clint Sherbet, and Pat Judy (ret.). In the individual over 40 class, Marker won a gold medal and Fraley took home the bronze.
Two Charlotte County Fire and EMS first responders won in the individual mountain bike event, the over-40 class. Pictures are Doug Marker, who won a gold medal, and Brian Fraley who took home the bronze. An unidentified first responder from Miami, center, won the silver medal.
Charlotte County Fire and EMS gold medal winners for the 3-on-3 basketball tournament are, from left: Brandon Hurley, Adrian Ivankovic, Jordan Croteau, Ludgeor Cameus, Fabrice Dufrene and Jon Otto.
Photo provided
Pure gold: Charlotte County Fire and EMS team winners of the 3-on-3 basketball tournament are, from left: Brandon Hurley, Adrian Ivankovic, Jordan Croteau, Ludgeor Cameus, Fabrice Dufrene, and Jon Otto.
Photo provided
Gold medal winners of the golf tournament, co-ed division are, from left: Robert Garrick, John Moya, Angela Walker, and Jeremy Walker.
Photo provided
Charlotte County Fire and EMS also swept the fishing tournament with gold medals. Team members are, from left: Frank Paolella, Michael Kerns, Matt DeGaeta, and Zack Ballard. The winning fish were a 31" redfish, a 34" snook, and a 19.6" trout.
Photo provided
The mountain biking team of Charlotte County Fire and EMS also took first place and were the fourth team to win gold medals. Pictured are, from left: Brian Fraley, Doug Marker, Clint Sherbet, and Pat Judy (ret.). In the individual over 40 class, Marker won a gold medal and Fraley took home the bronze.
Photo provided
Two Charlotte County Fire and EMS first responders won in the individual mountain bike event, the over-40 class. Pictures are Doug Marker, who won a gold medal, and Brian Fraley who took home the bronze. An unidentified first responder from Miami, center, won the silver medal.
Photo provided
This 31-inch redfish helped to lead the fishing team to victory.
Photo provided
The one that didn't get away, this 34-inch snook was one of three which led the fishing team to win its gold medal.
Photo provided
The fishing team's 19.6-inch trout helped to vault Charlotte County Fire and EMS first responders to win the gold.
Charlotte County Fire and EMS first responders recently competed in the First Responder Games on their days off, and four teams took home the gold, announced agency spokesperson Todd Dunn.
The teams won in basketball, fishing, golf, and mountain biking.
The basketball team of Charlotte County won the gold for the 3-on-3 basketball tournament.
The team was comprised of Brandon Hurley, Adrian Ivankovic, Jordan Croteau, Ludgeor Cameus, Fabrice Dufrene and Jon Otto.
Winning the gold for the golf coed division were co-workers Robert Garrick, John Moya, Angela Walker, and Jeremy Walker.
When first responders Frank Paolella, Michael Kerns, Matt DeGaeta, and Zack Ballard decided to go fishing on their day off, it was to enter the First Responder Games fishing tournament held in Charlotte Harbor.
That team took the gold for catching the winning fish on May 20: a 31-inch redfish, 34-inch snook, and a 19.6-inch trout.
Mountain biking team members were Brian Fraley, Doug Marker, Clint Sherbet, and Pat Judy, who retired from the agency but came back to compete.
There were two winners in another mountain biking competition, the over-40 class, and a gold medal went to Marker, while Fraley brought home the bronze.
The First Responder Games are an Olympic-style competition that takes place in annually in Florida. The multi-sport event attracts thousands of police, fire, paramedics, EMTs, and military and federal agents from all over the U.S.
This year's games had more than two dozen competitions in archery, billiards, boating, chess, hockey, pickleball, poker, racquetball, softball, shooting competitions, push pull, crossfit, bench press, cornhole, and tennis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.