After 42 years in public safety, dispatch signed out Fire Chief Bill Van Helden on the radio for the last time on Tuesday.
“I love what I do, being a firefighter, a paramedic,” Van Helden said. “It’s the greatest job in the world — next to being a grandparent.”
And being a grandparent is exactly what Van Helden plans to focus on after 42 years of service.
“I’m ready to pass the baton,” he said.
Van Helden started his career in public safety in Lehigh Acres, where he rose through the ranks and became deputy chief. He then moved to Cape Coral Fire Rescue & EMS in 1996, where he served as division chief in the Administration and Operations Divisions until he was appointed fire chief and emergency management director in 2002.
He came up to Charlotte County in 2013, and moved up the ranks until he became Director of Public Safety in April 2017.
The best part of his job, he said, was investing in other people and watching them grow and rise through the ranks.
“When you believe in people and watch them grow, there’s nothing better than that,” he said.
Being a firefighter is in Van Helden's blood, apparently.
His father was a New York City fireman. Now, Van Helden’s four sons all work in emergency services — two of them at Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
He’s proud of that legacy.
Now retiring from his position as Public Safety director, that role is being passed onto Deputy Chief Jason Fair.
A Florida native, Fair began his career in public safety in 1992. He’s worked in various specialties including fire, EMS, urban search and rescue, swift-water and urban flood, hazardous materials, and emergency management.
Fair came to Charlotte County in 2008 as Deputy Chief of Fire and Special Operations. Before being appointed as the new Director of Public Safety, he served as the Deputy Chief of Administration, which is the next level of management underneath the chief.
Although the agency has faced challenges in the midst of the pandemic, it's in a good place, Fair said.
“We've been working really well in the midst of a pandemic, as far as being able to provide that kind of care, and also to support emergency management and the Department of Health,” Fair said. “We’ve had to crawl, walk and run. And of course, there's been some learning curve along the way. But I'd say where we are right now is, we are in a good spot as far as countywide operation.”
