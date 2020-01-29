A Charlotte County Fire lieutenant is still listed on the county's employment directory despite a felony domestic battery arrest in Lee County last week.
Charles Nader, 56, was allegedly seen by neighbors strangling his girlfriend in the garage of their home in Lehigh Acres.
The victim told law enforcement she was outside in the lanai when she received some good news regarding her job in real estate.
She went to tell Nader, who was in the living room on his cell phone. He quickly swiped the screen clear, and she asked who he was texting. When she attempted to reach for his phone, he became irate and began punching her, kicking her, and throwing her head into the kitchen counter, according to an arrest affidavit.
The victim was able to escape into the garage, where Nader allegedly continued to physically batter her, throwing her into a vehicle inside the garage and pinning her down.
Nader pressed his elbow and forearm against her throat, the victim said, telling her, "I'm going to take your last breath," and allegedly continued to choke her.
Finally, she was able to escape through the garage door and call 911.
She told cops Nader was extremely intoxicated. She said he'd been like that before with his temper but "not that bad."
A deputy documented swelling and redness on her cheekbones and throat. She was transported to Gulf Coat Hospital to be checked for a concussion
Nader was charged with domestic battery by strangulation.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn said Nader is a Fire & EMS employee, but per company policy, he could not comment on anything beyond that.
