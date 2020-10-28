Seven Charlotte County firefighters are in self-isolation due to coronavirus-like symptoms.
Two have tested positive and a few are waiting on test results. Of the group of seven who are out, five worked at the same station on the same shift. But, they did not contract COVID-19 while working, according to Todd Dunn, Charlotte County Fire & EMS public information officer.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we make sure we test everyone and make sure it's clear,” Dunn said.
Since the pandemic began, 10 Charlotte County firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus. All of the cases were mild to moderate, and none of the firefighters were hospitalized.
“The public will not notice that we have five guys out (from one station). We have a big department,” Dunn said. “There’s no hit on the service that we provide.”
Per CDC guidelines, the firefighters who are in self-isolation will be able to return to work 10 days after symptoms first appeared and 24 hours from the last fever without use of medication.
