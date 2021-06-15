BABCOCK RANCH — Neighborhood kids at Babcock Ranch had a special visit from Charlotte County Fire & EMS last week, according to a Charlotte Fire Facebook post.
Firefighters at Station 9B saved the day for the Bloom Academy Founders Square preschoolers after their scheduled water day last Wednesday had to be canceled at the Founders Square splash pad.
The splash pad was out of service, so the Station 9B firefighters went to Babcock Ranch to help.
"When our guys heard the news, they came right over, taught the children about the fire engine, let them spray the hose and provided water for their water day," wrote Charlotte Fire representatives in the Facebook post.
"Heroes in more ways than one."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.