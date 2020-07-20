One down, 12 to go.
The Southwest Florida Regional Resiliency Compact has its first member: Charlotte County.
Commissioners voted unanimously during a recent meeting to join a compact that has invited 10 cities and three counties, including Lee and Collier.
"I think it's a great concept, and we should move ahead with it," Commissioner Ken Doherty said.
"It's in line with our goals and strategies," said Commission Chairman Bill Truex.
The purpose of the compact is to allow local governments to share ideas and expertise as they seek to protect local citizenry and their property from the impacts of climate change. Those impacts, according to the compact's memorandum of understanding, include rising sea levels affecting the coastline, more intense rainfall, more heat events, more wildfires, more droughts and more flooding. Storms are expected to more be intense as well.
At least one county official called the compact flawed, because it focuses on adapting to climate change rather than fixing it. The list of future weather problems cannot be managed by resiliency, but must be attacked head on, according to Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee Chairman Coty Keller.
For example, Keller said in a statement, "The compact does nothing to keep us from experiencing a boom in algae blooms caused by warming waters and greater runoff from more precipitation."
"If I had my way, we would rewrite this compact and call it a climate compact instead of a resiliency compact. It would include a commitment to mitigate in the real sense of the term: to reduce heat-trapping emissions by energy conservation and transitioning from the use of fossil fuels to zero-emission energy sources."
Without this mitigation, Keller said, resiliency is not possible, because the long-term impacts will be unmanageable.
Jubb explained to commissioners why the words "climate change" are not in the name of the compact.
"As a group, we decided to focus on resiliency as opposed to a changing climate, because resiliency is what we want to achieve. That's our outcome is being a resilient community, a resilient Southwest Florida," she said.
Southwest Florida would be the fourth in a line of regional compacts forming in Florida since the four counties around Miami united 11 years ago. Since then, six counties and related cities near Tampa Bay have formed a compact. And north of Miami, eight coastal and interior counties formed the East Central Florida Resiliency Collaborative.
Sarasota County staff told the Sun Friday that in September their commissioners will discuss joining the Tampa Bay compact. The discussion was delayed by the pandemic.
Punta Gorda's City Council expects to vote on the Southwest compact at its September meeting, said Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
One goal of the compact is to strengthen the voice of local governments in lobbying state and federal government for legislation, Jubb said.
Southwest Florida communities share a similar geography making the region vulnerable, including a more gradual rise at the coastline than places such as Miami. The region has more of its natural coastline left, however, than Southeast Florida, according to faculty at the Florida Gulf Coast University's Water School, which has been advising staff working on the compact.
Compact members must agree to employ scientific evidence in designing strategies.
One of the basic articles of the agreement is that its members will use "sound science and technical data ... identify experts for guidance and use recognized and consistent sea-level rise projections to assess vulnerability..."
Keller was pessimistic.
"Without mitigation, Southwest Florida will become unlivable from extreme heat and a rising sea. The compact needs to include mitigation."
